Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celularity (CELU)

Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2021 – Celularity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

12/28/2021 – Celularity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2021 – Celularity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Celularity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Celularity is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. Celularity Inc has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

