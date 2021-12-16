Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,146 ($81.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,970.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,051.44. The company has a market capitalization of £43.90 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

