Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCDTF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

