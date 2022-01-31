Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Red Cat stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $85.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Cat by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

