Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,831.72 ($38.07). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,800.08 ($37.64), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4,000.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a current ratio of 38.58.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

