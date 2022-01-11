Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,831.72 ($38.44). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,800.08 ($38.01), with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,000.11. The company has a current ratio of 38.58, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

