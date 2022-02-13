RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, RED has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $525,155.37 and approximately $17,126.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00298452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.