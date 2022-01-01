Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.84

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 26926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

