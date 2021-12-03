Redwood Trust Inc (RWT): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RWT

At the time of this writing, RWT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RWT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, RWT ranks 126th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RWT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RWT’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.54%) from the day prior. RWT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Redwood Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RWT: Daily RSI Analysis For RWT, its RSI is now at 58.1395.

RWT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

