Redwood Trust Inc (RWT): Price Now Near $13.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RWT

At the time of this writing, RWT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. RWT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RWT ranks 145th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

RWT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RWT’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.76%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Redwood Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RWT: Daily RSI Analysis RWT’s RSI now stands at 67.7419.

RWT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

