REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

REE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 638,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,808. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

