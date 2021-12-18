REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. REE Automotive has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet