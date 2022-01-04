Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFIV stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

