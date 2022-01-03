Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.30.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $250.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

