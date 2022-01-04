Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,327,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.42 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).