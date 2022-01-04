Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

