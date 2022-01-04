Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).