Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

