Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN): Price Down $-1.11 (-0.23)% Over Past Day, Up $1.94 (0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for REGN

At the time of this writing, REGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.94 (0.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

REGN ranks 270th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

REGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, REGN’s price is down $-1.11 (-0.23%) from the day prior. REGN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows REGN’s price action over the past 90 days.

For REGN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on REGN may find value in this recent story:

Buy Alert: Regeneron Stock Is Headed Higher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) is one of the few companies selling a treatment for COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized its antibody cocktail in November. Regeneron sells other products, including blockbuster eye drug Eylea.

