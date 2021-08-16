REGENXBIO Inc (RGNX): Price Up $0.13 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RGNX

At the moment, RGNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RGNX ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RGNX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RGNX’s price is up $0.13 (0.41%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RGNX has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RGNX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RGNX: Daily RSI Analysis For RGNX, its RSI is now at 62.5.

RGNX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

