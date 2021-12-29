REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.70. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

