Regions Financial Corp (RF): Price Now Near $19.95; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RF
Currently, RF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.33%) from the hour prior. RF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on RF; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Banking stocks, RF ranks 143rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
RF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, RF’s price is up $0.38 (1.94%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RF has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Regions Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
RF: Daily RSI Analysis
