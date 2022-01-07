Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

