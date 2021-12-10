Regis Corp (RGS): Price Now Near $2.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RGS

At the moment, RGS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. RGS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RGS ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

RGS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RGS’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows RGS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RGS: Daily RSI Analysis RGS’s RSI now stands at 80.

RGS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

