Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 128 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.69. 8,121,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average is $220.18. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

