Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,229 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $416.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

