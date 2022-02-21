Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Body

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

