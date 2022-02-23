Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,691 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

