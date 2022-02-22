Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 199 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Body

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,113,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day moving average is $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

