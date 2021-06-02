Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA): Price Now Near $128.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RGA

At the time of this writing, RGA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.44%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RGA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, RGA ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RGA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RGA’s price is up $0.65 (0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RGA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RGA’s price action over the past 90 days.