Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY): Price Now Near $35.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RLAY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.96%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RLAY has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RLAY ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RLAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RLAY’s price is up $2.82 (8.61%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RLAY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RLAY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RLAY: Daily RSI Analysis RLAY’s RSI now stands at 83.6188.

RLAY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RLAY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RLAY may find value in this recent story:

Relay Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,207,547 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.50 per share. Relay Therapeutics also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,9

