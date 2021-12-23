Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

