Relx Plc (RELX): Price Now Near $26.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RELX

At the moment, RELX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row RELX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RELX ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Printing and Publishing stocks.

RELX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RELX’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RELX’s price action over the past 90 days.