Renasant Corp (RNST): Price Now Near $36.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RNST
At the time of this writing, RNST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Banking stocks, RNST ranks 64th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
RNST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, RNST’s price is up $0.12 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RNST has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Renasant Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
RNST: Daily RSI Analysis
