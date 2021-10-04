Renasant Corp (RNST): Price Now Near $36.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RNST

At the time of this writing, RNST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, RNST ranks 64th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RNST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RNST’s price is up $0.12 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RNST has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Renasant Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RNST: Daily RSI Analysis For RNST, its RSI is now at 68.6441.

Note: RNST and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with RNST rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market