ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.12 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

RNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

