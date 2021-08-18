Renren Inc (RENN): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RENN

At the time of this writing, RENN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RENN has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RENN ranks 209th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RENN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RENN’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RENN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RENN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RENN: Daily RSI Analysis RENN’s RSI now stands at 0.000000000000088818.

RENN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

