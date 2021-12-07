Renren Inc (RENN): Price Now Near $26.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RENN

RENN (Get Ratings)’s 26.2418 Renren Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RENN has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, RENN ranks 280th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RENN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RENN’s price is up $0.45 (1.76%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RENN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Renren Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RENN: Daily RSI Analysis For RENN, its RSI is now at 61.3208.

RENN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

