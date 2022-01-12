Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY): Price Now Near $17.96; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RPAY

At the time of this writing, RPAY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on RPAY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RPAY ranks 270th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RPAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RPAY’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.55%) from the day prior. RPAY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RPAY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Repay Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RPAY: Daily RSI Analysis For RPAY, its RSI is now at 33.

RPAY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For RPAY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RPAY may find value in this recent story:

Is There An Opportunity With Repay Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:RPAY) 48% Undervaluation?