Repligen Corp (RGEN): Price Up $2.36 (1.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.96 (0.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RGEN

At the moment, RGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.96 (0.49%) from the hour prior. RGEN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RGEN ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

RGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RGEN’s price is up $2.36 (1.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Repligen Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.