Repligen Corp (RGEN): Price Up $2.97 (1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (0.26)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, RGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.26%) from the hour prior. RGEN has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RGEN ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RGEN’s price is up $2.97 (1.46%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RGEN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Repligen Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RGEN: Daily RSI Analysis For RGEN, its RSI is now at 100.

RGEN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 – Leading Key Players are Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

According to the new market research report “Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets,

