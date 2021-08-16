Replimune Group Inc (REPL): Price Now Near $30.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for REPL

At the moment, REPL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.74 (2.5%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as REPL has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, REPL ranks 108th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

REPL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, REPL’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as REPL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows REPL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< REPL: Daily RSI Analysis For REPL, its RSI is now at 0.

REPL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

