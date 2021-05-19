Republic Services Inc (RSG): Price Now Near $107.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RSG

Currently, RSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. RSG has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RSG’s price is down $-1.98 (-1.81%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row RSG has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Republic Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

