Republic Services Inc (RSG): Price Up $0.02 (0.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RSG

Currently, RSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Almost Nothing stocks, RSG ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RSG’s price is up $0.02 (0.02%) from the day prior. RSG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RSG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RSG’s price action over the past 90 days.