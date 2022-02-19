Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Body

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

