Research Analysts Set Expectations for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

