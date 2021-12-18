Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSSS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.25. 83,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.39. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

