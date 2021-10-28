Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI): Price Up $0.57 (2.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.75)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for REZI

Currently, REZI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.75%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row REZI has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

REZI ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

REZI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, REZI’s price is up $0.57 (2.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Resideo Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< REZI: Daily RSI Analysis REZI’s RSI now stands at 24.8908.

REZI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

