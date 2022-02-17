Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 23,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 703,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

