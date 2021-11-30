Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RFP

At the time of this writing, RFP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RFP has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RFP ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

RFP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RFP’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RFP has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RFP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RFP: Daily RSI Analysis For RFP, its RSI is now at 0.

RFP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

