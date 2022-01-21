Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP): Price Now Near $13.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RFP

At the time of this writing, RFP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-3.56%) from the hour prior. RFP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Supplies stocks, RFP ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RFP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RFP’s price is down $-0.54 (-3.77%) from the day prior. RFP has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Resolute Forest Products Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RFP: Daily RSI Analysis RFP’s RSI now stands at 0.

RFP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

